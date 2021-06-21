Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.