Orbitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $666,158.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.23 or 0.99961424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00030838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00330500 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00397783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00718848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003409 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.