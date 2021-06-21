Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 2,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

