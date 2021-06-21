Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 3.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 160,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 331,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 186.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orgenesis by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orgenesis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

