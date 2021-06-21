Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

OCLDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Orica alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.