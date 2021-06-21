Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $211.40 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002142 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $211.40 million and $77.31 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,647,869 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.