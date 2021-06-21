Ormeus Ecosystem Market Cap Tops $1.08 Million (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $579,767.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00113623 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00143025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,675.87 or 1.00154475 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

