Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $11,301,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMI opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

