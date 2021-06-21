Oxen Price Tops $1.13 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and approximately $313,772.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,676.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.89 or 0.06010440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.49 or 0.01469510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00401018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00126513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.03 or 0.00653578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00398748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041540 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,571,776 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.