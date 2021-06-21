Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXBDF. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OXBDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.91. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.