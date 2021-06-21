Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.