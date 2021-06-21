Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King Acquires 9,134 Shares

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Jack King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00.

Shares of PTVE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,342. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

