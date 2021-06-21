PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.43

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

