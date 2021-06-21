PageGroup plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PageGroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $8.43 on Monday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

