Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $657,981.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,572,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,515,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

