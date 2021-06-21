Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $98,319.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $657,981.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,572,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,515,531. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion and a PE ratio of 133.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,601.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

