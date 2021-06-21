Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00686570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00080467 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.