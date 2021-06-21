Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.96

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at C$369,600. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 368,000 shares of company stock worth $327,850.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.