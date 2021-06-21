Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.96

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
