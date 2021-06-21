Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

