Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.60.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.