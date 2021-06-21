Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HST shares. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

