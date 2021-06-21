Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,526 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,413,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $86.18 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.