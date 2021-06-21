Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,412 shares of company stock worth $2,416,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

