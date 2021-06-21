Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,468. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

