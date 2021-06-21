Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

