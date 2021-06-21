Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,354,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $321.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.92. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $175.45 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

