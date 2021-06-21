Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 1,449.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of First Financial worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.