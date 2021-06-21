Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

WERN stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

