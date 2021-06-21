Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $236.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

