Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

