Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 56,692 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

