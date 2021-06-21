Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

