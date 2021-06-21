Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

