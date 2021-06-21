Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $25.40 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $428.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

