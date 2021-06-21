Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,603,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.