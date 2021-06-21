Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NYSE:LB opened at $62.78 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.