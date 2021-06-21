Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of W&T Offshore worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $4.37 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

