Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

CGNX stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

