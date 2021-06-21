Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.50 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

