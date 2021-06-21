Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,412 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last ninety days. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

