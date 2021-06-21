Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,024 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in NetScout Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in NetScout Systems by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 78,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

