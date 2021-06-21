Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

