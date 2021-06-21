Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,105 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

