Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 186,587 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,587 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

