Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,713 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,713 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

