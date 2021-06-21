Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,396 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cars.com worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.24 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $908.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

