Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,726 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.40. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.