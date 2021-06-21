Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,942 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,942 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 561,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $17,185,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.04 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

