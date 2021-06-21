Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $126,288.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,187 shares of company stock worth $3,438,649 over the last quarter.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.