PancakeSwap Price Reaches $13.09 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $185.59 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.09 or 0.00041024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00683388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 189,625,384 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

